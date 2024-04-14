Person rescued from 3rd-floor window of Toronto apartment after fire: officials

Toronto firefighters respond to a fire on George Street Sunday morning.
Toronto firefighters respond to a fire on George Street Sunday morning. CITYNEWS / Arthur Pressick

By Nick Westoll

Posted April 14, 2024 11:32 am.

Last Updated April 14, 2024 11:33 am.

Toronto firefighters say a person had to be rescued from a third-floor apartment window after a fire developed inside Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the low-rise building on George Street, near Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East, just before 8:25 a.m. with reports of a fire.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told CityNews said crews found a resident hanging from the window of the unit.

Related:

The spokesperson said the person was rescued with the assistance of a ladder on a fire truck.

The resident was taken to a hospital by paramedics with unspecified injuries.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said the fire didn’t spread beyond the unit. It’s not clear how the fire started.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains
Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains

The unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel early Sunday ratcheted up regional tensions, confirming long-held fears about the Israel-Hamas war spiraling into a broader conflagration.

5h ago

'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game
'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game

The final Toronto Raptors game of the season is happening in Miami Sunday afternoon. CityNews spoke with Gary Trent Jr. ahead of tip-off.

1h ago

Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say

A recent operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen car exports.

51m ago

Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401
Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401

Toronto emergency crews were called to the interchange of Highways 400 and 401 at around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

3h ago

Top Stories

Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains
Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains

The unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel early Sunday ratcheted up regional tensions, confirming long-held fears about the Israel-Hamas war spiraling into a broader conflagration.

5h ago

'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game
'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game

The final Toronto Raptors game of the season is happening in Miami Sunday afternoon. CityNews spoke with Gary Trent Jr. ahead of tip-off.

1h ago

Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say

A recent operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen car exports.

51m ago

Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401
Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401

Toronto emergency crews were called to the interchange of Highways 400 and 401 at around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.

13h ago

2:24
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes

A typical Saturday of shopping in Sydney turned to terror when a man started stabbing innocent people as he moved through a busy mall, leaving behind blood-soaked bodies. Caryn Ceolin with the attack that’s shocked a nation.

15h ago

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.
2:29
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek

The City of Toronto says it's cleaning up the bank of Mimico Creek after the tires were discovered under an Etobicoke bridge. David Zura explains.

4:46
Officer stabbed in the line of duty
Officer stabbed in the line of duty

A police officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Toronto coffee shop. Mark McAllister has the details.
More Videos