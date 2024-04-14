Person rescued from 3rd-floor window of Toronto apartment after fire: officials
Posted April 14, 2024 11:32 am.
Last Updated April 14, 2024 11:33 am.
Toronto firefighters say a person had to be rescued from a third-floor apartment window after a fire developed inside Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the low-rise building on George Street, near Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East, just before 8:25 a.m. with reports of a fire.
A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told CityNews said crews found a resident hanging from the window of the unit.
The spokesperson said the person was rescued with the assistance of a ladder on a fire truck.
The resident was taken to a hospital by paramedics with unspecified injuries.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said the fire didn’t spread beyond the unit. It’s not clear how the fire started.
TFS Crews on scene at a second alarm residential fire on George Street at Dundas Street. One person was rescued by TFS crews and transferred to Paramedics for care. Fire has been brought under control. ^dc #Toronto pic.twitter.com/hVPNsy3yr0
— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) April 14, 2024