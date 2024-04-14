Person rescued from 3rd-floor window of Toronto apartment after fire: officials

Toronto firefighters say a person had to be rescued from a third-floor apartment window after a fire developed inside Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the low-rise building on George Street, near Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East, just before 8:25 a.m. with reports of a fire.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told CityNews said crews found a resident hanging from the window of the unit.

The spokesperson said the person was rescued with the assistance of a ladder on a fire truck.

The resident was taken to a hospital by paramedics with unspecified injuries.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said the fire didn’t spread beyond the unit. It’s not clear how the fire started.