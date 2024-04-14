Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401

A Toronto Fire Services support truck is seen in front of Station 231.
A Toronto Fire Services support truck is seen in front of Station 231. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted April 14, 2024 9:46 am.

Toronto firefighters say they needed to use an inflatable raft to rescue three people from a vehicle after it rolled over into a ditch Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the interchange of Highways 400 and 401 at around 5 a.m., prompting a brief shutdown of the northbound Highway 400 on-ramp to Highway 401.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told 680 NewsRadio Toronto there was around three feet of water in the ditch where the car ended up.

The spokesperson said the raft was needed to help get the people in the vehicle to paramedic crews.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the occupants didn’t go to a hospital for treatment after the vehicle rolled over.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains
Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains

The unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel early Sunday ratcheted up regional tensions, confirming long-held fears about the Israel-Hamas war spiraling into a broader conflagration.

3h ago

'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game
'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game

The final Toronto Raptors game of the season is happening in Miami Sunday afternoon. CityNews spoke with Gary Trent Jr. ahead of tip-off.

22m ago

Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say

A recent operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen car exports.

3h ago

After countrywide pre-budget tour, Liberals reveal Tuesday how they'll pay for it all
After countrywide pre-budget tour, Liberals reveal Tuesday how they'll pay for it all

With Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promising to keep the federal deficit from ballooning in Tuesday's federal budget, all eyes will be on the Liberals' plan to pay for their agenda — and whether that could include new taxes on the wealthy.

3h ago

Top Stories

Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains
Iran's attack on Israel raises fears of a wider war, but all sides have also scored gains

The unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel early Sunday ratcheted up regional tensions, confirming long-held fears about the Israel-Hamas war spiraling into a broader conflagration.

3h ago

'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game
'Control what you can control': Gary Trent Jr. speaks ahead of final Raptors season game

The final Toronto Raptors game of the season is happening in Miami Sunday afternoon. CityNews spoke with Gary Trent Jr. ahead of tip-off.

22m ago

Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say
Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials say

A recent operation showed how Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen car exports.

3h ago

After countrywide pre-budget tour, Liberals reveal Tuesday how they'll pay for it all
After countrywide pre-budget tour, Liberals reveal Tuesday how they'll pay for it all

With Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promising to keep the federal deficit from ballooning in Tuesday's federal budget, all eyes will be on the Liberals' plan to pay for their agenda — and whether that could include new taxes on the wealthy.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.

12h ago

0:49
Nathaniel Veltman set to appeal murder conviction
Nathaniel Veltman set to appeal murder conviction

Nathaniel Veltman, the man convicted of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., has now filed his inmate notice of appeal in an attempt to overturn the jury's verdict.

16h ago

2:24
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes
Witnesses to Sydney stabbing rampage describe terrifying scenes

A typical Saturday of shopping in Sydney turned to terror when a man started stabbing innocent people as he moved through a busy mall, leaving behind blood-soaked bodies. Caryn Ceolin with the attack that’s shocked a nation.

14h ago

2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.
2:29
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek
Hundreds of tires found heaped up near creek

The City of Toronto says it's cleaning up the bank of Mimico Creek after the tires were discovered under an Etobicoke bridge. David Zura explains.

More Videos