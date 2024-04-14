Toronto firefighters use raft to get 3 people out of car after rollover near Highway 401

Toronto firefighters say they needed to use an inflatable raft to rescue three people from a vehicle after it rolled over into a ditch Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the interchange of Highways 400 and 401 at around 5 a.m., prompting a brief shutdown of the northbound Highway 400 on-ramp to Highway 401.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told 680 NewsRadio Toronto there was around three feet of water in the ditch where the car ended up.

The spokesperson said the raft was needed to help get the people in the vehicle to paramedic crews.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said the occupants didn’t go to a hospital for treatment after the vehicle rolled over.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear.