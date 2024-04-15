Australian police probe why man who stabbed 6 people to death in a Sydney mall targeted women

Karen Webb, Police Commissioner of New South Wales state speaks to media at Bondi Junction in Sydney, Sunday, April 14, 2024, after several people were stabbed to death at a shopping center Saturday. Australian police are examining why a lone assailant who stabbed multiple people to death in a busy Sydney shopping mall and injured more than a dozen others targeted women while avoiding men, a police commissioner said on Monday. Webb said detectives would question Joel Cauchi's family in a bid to determine his motive. CCTV footage from the mall showed Cauchi targeted women. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 1:00 am.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 1:12 am.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian police are examining why a lone assailant who stabbed six people to death in a busy Sydney shopping mall and injured more than a dozen others targeted women while avoiding men, a police commissioner said on Monday.

Police shot and killed the homeless assailant, Joel Cauchi, during his knife attack in the Westfield Bondi Junction mall on Saturday near world-famous Bondi Beach.

Police have ruled out terrorism and said the 40-year-old had a history of mental illness.

New South Wales state Police Commissioner Karen Webb said detectives would question Cauchi’s family in a bid to determine his motive. CCTV footage from the mall showed Cauchi targeted women.

“The videos speak for themselves, don’t they? And that’s certainly a line of inquiry for us,” Webb told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“It’s obvious to me, it’s obvious to detectives that that seems to be an area of interest: that the offender had focused on women and avoided the men,” Webb added.

The only male killed was Faraz Tahir, a Pakistani refugee who worked at the mall as a security guard. Tahir had not been armed.

Most of the 12 victims who survived their wounds were also women, Webb said.

The evidence will be provided to a coroner to report on the circumstances of the deaths.

Webb expected the coroner would also address the question of whether security guards at the mall, which is one of Australia’s largest, should be armed.

The families of two victims based overseas had been advised of their deaths, police said. Those victims are Tahir, 30, from Pakistan, and Yixuan Cheng, 27, from China. Also killed were Jade Young, 47; Dawn Singleton, 25; Pikria Darchia, 55; and Ashlee Good, 38.

Eight victims who survived their injuries remained in hospitals on Monday, including Good’s 9-month-old daughter. The baby’s condition improved overnight Sunday from critical to serious, health authorities said.

The conditions of the other seven ranged from critical to stable.

Flags on government buildings around Australia flew at half-staff on Monday as a day of national mourning was declared to honor the victims. A black ribbon will appear on the sails of the Sydney Opera House on Monday night has part of a light display.

Police had given control of the seven-story crime scene back to the mall operators on Sunday night, but a decision has yet to be announced on when it will reopen for business.

The police officer who has been credited with saving many lives by shooting Cauchi dead, Insp. Amy Scott, will be interviewed by detectives on Tuesday.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

8h ago

Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay
Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto paramedics have taken a male youth to hospital after reports of a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area. Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m.. Fire crews say they...

2h ago

Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold
Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold

Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship from the United States with a 6-5 overtime win in Sunday's final. Danielle Serdachny scored a power-play goal at 5:16 of overtime to end the showdown. The...

5h ago

Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel

Dozens attended a rally held by the Toronto Jewish community on Sunday afternoon in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area, to speak out against Iran’s attack on Israel on Saturday. Those who...

7h ago

Top Stories

Male killed in Weston daylight shooting
Male killed in Weston daylight shooting

A male has died after being shot in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports of a shooting. One male was found shot and...

8h ago

Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay
Male youth suffers minor injuries after reports of possible drowning at Ashbridges Bay

Toronto paramedics have taken a male youth to hospital after reports of a possible drowning in the Ashbridges Bay area. Emergency crews were called to the area around 6 p.m.. Fire crews say they...

2h ago

Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold
Canada edges U.S. 6-5 in overtime for women's world hockey championship gold

Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship from the United States with a 6-5 overtime win in Sunday's final. Danielle Serdachny scored a power-play goal at 5:16 of overtime to end the showdown. The...

5h ago

Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Toronto Jewish community reacts to Iran attack on Israel

Dozens attended a rally held by the Toronto Jewish community on Sunday afternoon in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area, to speak out against Iran’s attack on Israel on Saturday. Those who...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.

7h ago

2:01
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year
Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny returns for a 42nd year

Every spring, paddlers head down the Ganaraska river decked out in colourful costumes, while trying to post the fastest times in their canoes and kayaks. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:54
Up and down weather for the week ahead
Up and down weather for the week ahead

Keep the umbrella handy as rain will come in and out of the forecast in the GTA in the next week, but some days will also see lots of sun and double-digit temperatures.
2:38
Iran retaliates against Israel
Iran retaliates against Israel

Iran has fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, with the vast majority intercepted. Caryn Ceolin with why the retaliatory strike threatens to significantly escalate hostilities in the long shadow war between the two foes.
2:47
Davis Schneider's impact on and off the field
Davis Schneider's impact on and off the field

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Blue Jays' Davis Schneider's parents about seeing their child live out his childhood dream and his nice guy reputation. 
More Videos