Former Marine sentenced to 9 years in prison for firebombing California Planned Parenthood clinic

By The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 8:07 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 8:12 pm.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Marine was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for firebombing a Southern California Planned Parenthood clinic in 2022, federal prosecutors prosecutors said.

Chance Brannon, 24, pleaded guilty in November to four felony counts, including malicious destruction of property by fire and explosives and intentional damage to a reproductive health services facility,

Brannon, of San Juan Capistrano, California, also admitted that he made plans for additional attacks on a second Planned Parenthood clinic, a Southern California Edison substation and an LGBTQ pride night celebration at Dodger Stadium, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Brannon was an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton at the time of the bombing at the clinic in Costa Mesa on March 13, 2022. Surveillance footage showed Brannon and another person throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front door of the medical facility. The clinic was closed at the time and no one was injured.

During the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney said Brannon “engaged in cruel and indefensible domestic terrorism.”

He has been in federal custody since his arrest in June 2023.

Brannon conspired with two others to use an explosive device to destroy a commercial property, according to his plea agreement.

His co-defendants, Tibet Ergul and Xavier Batten, have pleaded guilty to the charges against them. They are scheduled to be sentenced in May.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules
Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules

A federal court has paved the way for Highway 413 to be paved without the stumbling block of a major environmental assessment. A joint release Monday by the province of Ontario and federal government...

2h ago

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the water near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in...

5h ago

Criminal lawyers weigh in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Criminal lawyers weigh in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Detective...

2h ago

Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released
Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released

Toronto police have identified the victim who was killed in a daylight shooting in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports...

3h ago

Top Stories

Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules
Highway 413 plans can move forward without federal environmental assessment, court rules

A federal court has paved the way for Highway 413 to be paved without the stumbling block of a major environmental assessment. A joint release Monday by the province of Ontario and federal government...

2h ago

Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay
Body of 14-year-old boy pulled from Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay

Toronto police say they have recovered the body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing after going into the water near Ashbridges Bay over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Beach in...

5h ago

Criminal lawyers weigh in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop
Criminal lawyers weigh in on how jury could rule in trial of man accused of running over Toronto cop

The jury in the trial of Umar Zameer could begin deliberations this week as the Crown and Defense are set for closing arguments. Zameer is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Detective...

2h ago

Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released
Police identify victim in fatal Weston shooting, no suspect information released

Toronto police have identified the victim who was killed in a daylight shooting in Weston on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street just before 5 p.m. to reports...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

5:52
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing
Downtown office vacancy keeps climbing

While downtown Toronto's office vacancy remains slightly lower than the national average or even nearby suburbs, it's much higher than it was before the pandemic. David Zura speaks with someone who studies these trends in a two part conversation.

11h ago

2:34
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel
Jewish community in Toronto reacts to Iran attack on Israel

The Jewish community in Toronto speaks out following the latest strike on their homeland. Afua Baah has the details on how this attack heightens local concerns on what could come next in this conflict in the Middle East.
2:17
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne
Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot at College and Lansdowne

The SIU is investigating after a man was shot by an officer during an interaction with police that resulted in the officer being stabbed. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from the scene.
2:47
Davis Schneider's impact on and off the field
Davis Schneider's impact on and off the field

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Blue Jays' Davis Schneider's parents about seeing their child live out his childhood dream and his nice guy reputation. 
1:56
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse
Some Ontario hospitals, eye-care professionals seeing increase of calls after solar eclipse

Although the solar eclipse happened days ago, some hospitals and eye-care offices are seeing an increase of calls from patients reporting eye pain. There was also an increase in Google searches about eye pain and damage. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos