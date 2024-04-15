Dental-care double standard: hygienists ask for equal pay under federal plan

The Canadian Dental Hygienists Association is calling out the Liberal government for what it says is a double standard in the payment of services under a new federal plan.

Last week, Health Canada released the reimbursement guide for the new federal dental-care plan, which is expected to provide oral health coverage for millions of low- and middle-income families.

The guides show the federal government plans to pay significantly less for a cleaning that happens at a private hygiene clinic, as opposed to in a dentist’s office.

The association’s manager of professional practice, Donna Wells, says that in some provinces, there is more than a 20 per cent difference.

The association says it raised the issue with Health Canada weeks ago, and was surprised when the discrepancy persisted in the guides released last week.

Health Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though the minister has previously said the program will evolve with time.