The Chiefs’ Rashee Rice, facing charges from Texas car crash, will participate in offseason work

This image provided by the City of DeSoto, Texas, shows Theodore Knox, who turned himself in, Glenn Heights Police police said, Friday, April 12, 2024. Police have alleged that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and Knox were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control of their vehicles, and a Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain collision on a Dallas highway last month. (City of DeSoto via AP)

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

Posted April 15, 2024 3:59 pm.

Last Updated April 15, 2024 4:13 pm.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is facing charges that include aggravated assault as a result of a sports car crash in Texas, would participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program beginning this week.

Dallas police allege that Rice, the Chiefs’ top wide receiver last season, and a friend, Theodore Knox, were driving at high speed in the far left lane of a freeway when they lost control. The Lamborghini that Rice has admitted to driving hit the center median, causing a chain reaction that involved six vehicles and resulted in injures to multiple people.

Rice turned himself in last Thursday after police issued warrants for one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. He was released on bond.

Rice is being represented by Texas state Sen. Royce West, who said in an emailed statement the wide receiver “acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident,” and that he would continue to cooperate with police.

“I’m leaving that like we’ve done most of these: just for the law enforcement part of it to take place,” Reid said during a Zoom meeting with local reporters Monday. “We will go from there with that. So you can hold your (questions). I have had an opportunity to talk to Rashee. I’m not going to obviously get into that, but that part has been gone through.”

In recent years, the Chiefs have adopted virtual meetings during the early part of their offseason program because they have played into February for the Super Bowl. There is no on-field work allowed during the first two weeks.

After that, teams are allowed to do in-person, on-field work, and Reid would not say whether Rice would participate.

“We’ll just see how it goes there,” Reid said. “I want to keep gathering the information from the law enforcement people. We’ll just see where everything goes from there. Let the process take place.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also said on Zoom Monday that he has worked with Rice throughout the offseason.

“I’m sure we’ll continue that work as the legal process plays out,” he said.

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills and played college football at nearby SMU, where Knox was still playing until he was suspended following the crash. Knox is facing the same charges as Rice.

The Chiefs selected Rice in the second round of last year’s draft, and he quickly emerged as their top wide receiver, especially as others struggled with dropped passes and mental mistakes. He finished second on the team to Travis Kelce with 79 receptions for 938 yards while leading the Chiefs with seven touchdown receptions.

Rice may have been even better in the playoffs. He had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown, including six catches for 39 yards against San Francisco in the Super Bowl, helping the Chiefs win their third Lombardi Trophy in five years.

Dave Skretta, The Associated Press

