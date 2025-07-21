Trump thinks Canadians ‘nasty’ for avoiding U.S. travel, banning booze: ambassador

U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra delivers his speech during a Fourth of July party at Lornado, the residence of the ambassador from the United States, in Ottawa, Friday, July 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2025 8:00 pm.

Canadians avoiding travel to the United States and banning American alcohol are among the reasons U.S. President Donald Trump thinks they are “nasty” to deal with, the U.S. ambassador to Canada said Monday.

Pete Hoekstra told a conference audience that such steps “don’t send positive signals” about Canada treating the United States well.

Hoekstra was speaking at the annual Pacific NorthWest Economic Region Foundation summit in Bellevue, Washington.

The Canadian Press was provided with a recording of the ambassador’s comments by the office of B.C. Premier David Eby, which said it received the audio from someone who was in the audience.

Eby said in a statement that Hoekstra’s remarks show Canadians’ efforts to stand up to Trump are “having an impact,” and he encouraged people to “keep it up.”

A representative of Hoekstra’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ambassador made the remarks in answer to a question from a conference moderator about what could be done to get people travelling again as Vancouver and Seattle prepare to host games as part of next year’s FIFA World Cup.

“Canadians staying home, that’s their business, you know. I don’t like it, but if that’s what they want to do, it’s fine. They want to ban American alcohol. That’s fine,” he said.

“There are reasons why the president and some of his team referred to Canada as being mean and nasty to deal with, OK, because of some of those steps.”

Hoekstra added that he “can get alcohol across the border if (he) wanted to.”

“We go back and forth to Michigan and they don’t check my car when I come back,” he said, drawing laughs from the crowd.

Eby’s statement in response to Hoekstra’s remarks said people should keep buying Canadian products and keep their vacations Canadian.

“We won’t take these attacks on our jobs, our economy and our sovereignty, lying down. We’ll stand strong together,” the premier said in the emailed statement.

B.C. is among the provinces that banned the sale of U.S. alcohol from government-run stores after Trump slapped steep tariffs on goods from Canada.

Trump’s actions have prompted some Canadians to cancel their cross-border trips.

In March, the number of Canadians returning home by car from south of the border fell nearly 32 per cent compared to the same month last year.

It was the third consecutive month of year-over-year declines and the steepest plunge since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Statistics Canada.

Return trips by air meanwhile fell 13.5 per cent year-over-year that month.

Hoekstra said on social media platform X on Monday that he spoke at the summit “about the Cascadia Corridor’s importance to both the United States and Canada.”

He said Trump “is focused on delivering a future that is safe, secure, and prosperous, and building that future includes co-operation with Canada and the Pacific Northwest region.”

