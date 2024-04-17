Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter handed lifetime ban from NBA for gambling

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter
Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter (34) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 11, 2024, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP).

By John Marchesan

Posted April 17, 2024 12:29 pm.

Last Updated April 17, 2024 12:34 pm.

The NBA has banned Toronto’s Jontay Porter for life after he violated the league’s guidelines around gambling.

The league says its investigation found Porter disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, limited his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games.

The investigation surrounded Porter’s performance in games on Jan. 26 and March 20. In both of those games, Porter played briefly before leaving citing injury or illness — and did not come close to the numbers that were offered to bettors as prop wagers in those contests. That means those who basically bet against Porter would have cashed in, because he left those games before reaching the lines set by sportsbooks for his points and rebounds in those contests.

Some sportsbooks have said they were alerted to odd betting patterns surrounding the Porter prop offerings in those games, which means it’s likely that the league — which has business relationships with many wagering companies — may have received some of that same information.

Porter, 24, joined the Raptors this season on a two-way contract and appeared in 26 games, making five starts. The six-foot-11 centre averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 13.8 minutes this season.

More to come

Top Stories

9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police
9 charged in $20M gold heist at Pearson airport, some with ties to U.S. gun trafficking: police

Nine people, including Air Canada employees, are facing charges in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist that was meticulously carried out exactly one year ago, Peel Regional...

updated

8m ago

Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday
Gas prices in GTA expected to rise 14 cents on Thursday

Drivers in the GTA are bracing for a double-digit spike at the gas pumps on Thursday, as the price is expected to rise 14 cents at midnight. Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International...

9m ago

Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin
Don't compound tragedy 'with an injustice' defence says as closing arguments in Zameer murder trial begin

Was Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup’s death the result of a tragic accident born out of fear, misunderstanding and confusion, or the intentional actions of a killer? That burdensome question will soon...

9m ago

Woodbridge pair charged for allegedly obtaining COVID-19 relief funding
Woodbridge pair charged for allegedly obtaining COVID-19 relief funding

Two people from Woodbridge are facing charges for allegedly defrauding the provincial government of COVID-19 relief funding. Provincial police say they were called in after the Ministry of Finance...

1h ago

