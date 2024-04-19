As inflation cools, Macklem says different countries will cut rates at own pace

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Posted April 19, 2024 3:33 pm.

Last Updated April 19, 2024 4:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says central banks will make monetary policy decisions geared toward their own economies, which means some countries may begin cutting interest rates before others.

Macklem made the comments while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, D.C. Friday.

“We’ve all been resolute in our commitment to restore price stability, and we’ve matched those words with action that has helped us all bring inflation down. As we enter the next phase of disinflation, countries may progress at different speeds,” the governor said.  

Macklem contrasted weak economic conditions in Canada and the European Union with the roaring economy of the United States.

“Ultimately, we gear monetary policy decisions to our own domestic circumstances,” Macklem said.

Macklem’s remarks come as economists increasingly expect Canada to begin cutting interest rates before the United States makes a move. 

The U.S.’s roaring economy and sticky inflation is delaying forecasters’ expectations for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile here in Canada, economists expect the Bank of Canada to begin lowering its key policy rate in June or July.

Economists have been particularly encouraged by the slowdown in core inflation, which measures underlying price pressures by stripping out volatility.

Statistics Canada’s latest consumer price index report Tuesday showed the annual inflation rate was 2.9 per cent in March, up slightly from 2.8 per cent in February.

The acceleration was fuelled by higher gasoline prices, while other price pressures eased last month.

The governor noted some encouraging details in the March report, including the fact that inflation is becoming less broad-based in the economy and core measures are slowing.

“So things are moving in the right direction,” Macklem said. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024. 

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

3h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

3h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

1h ago

Man in critical condition after apparently setting himself on fire outside Trump's hush money trial
Man in critical condition after apparently setting himself on fire outside Trump's hush money trial

A man is in critical condition after apparently setting themselves on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place. Police said the man first...

47m ago

Top Stories

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

3h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

3h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

1h ago

Man in critical condition after apparently setting himself on fire outside Trump's hush money trial
Man in critical condition after apparently setting himself on fire outside Trump's hush money trial

A man is in critical condition after apparently setting themselves on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place. Police said the man first...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

7h ago

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.

21h ago

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

20h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

22h ago

2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.

23h ago

More Videos