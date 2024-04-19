TTC streetcars diverting on portion of Queen Street East as of Monday

TTC streetcars will be diverting on a section of Queen Street East starting Monday as crews do construction on the Don Valley Bridge.

Streetcars on Queen Street East between Broadview Avenue and Parliament Street will divert while “TTC crews replace a critical rail expansion joint on the Don Valley Bridge,” TTC media relations said in a statement.

501 Queen, 301 Queen Night, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 504 King Night streetcars will divert both ways from Queen Street East via Broadview Avenue, Dundas Street East, and Parliament Street.

Queen replacement buses will run along Queen Street East between Carlaw Avenue and Sherbourne Street, while King replacement buses will operate between Broadview Station and Sherbourne Street, via Queen Street East and King Street East.

Streetcars are expected to return to normal routing on Apr. 29.

“The essential maintenance work is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and reliability of TTC streetcar infrastructure,” TTC media relations continued.

“The work will involve saw cutting, breaking of concrete to expose the existing rail, replacement of the expansion joint, and laying of new concrete.”

The TTC says vehicle traffic across the Don Valley Bridge and access to the DVP on-ramp will be maintained during the work.