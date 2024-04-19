TTC streetcars diverting on portion of Queen Street East as of Monday

A TTC bus is shown 'out of service'.
A TTC bus is shown 'out of service'. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 19, 2024 4:09 pm.

TTC streetcars will be diverting on a section of Queen Street East starting Monday as crews do construction on the Don Valley Bridge.

Streetcars on Queen Street East between Broadview Avenue and Parliament Street will divert while “TTC crews replace a critical rail expansion joint on the Don Valley Bridge,” TTC media relations said in a statement.

501 Queen, 301 Queen Night, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King, and 504 King Night streetcars will divert both ways from Queen Street East via Broadview Avenue, Dundas Street East, and Parliament Street.

Queen replacement buses will run along Queen Street East between Carlaw Avenue and Sherbourne Street, while King replacement buses will operate between Broadview Station and Sherbourne Street, via Queen Street East and King Street East.

Streetcars are expected to return to normal routing on Apr. 29.

“The essential maintenance work is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and reliability of TTC streetcar infrastructure,” TTC media relations continued.

“The work will involve saw cutting, breaking of concrete to expose the existing rail, replacement of the expansion joint, and laying of new concrete.”

The TTC says vehicle traffic across the Don Valley Bridge and access to the DVP on-ramp will be maintained during the work.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

3h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

3h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

1h ago

Man in critical condition after apparently setting himself on fire outside Trump's hush money trial
Man in critical condition after apparently setting himself on fire outside Trump's hush money trial

A man is in critical condition after apparently setting themselves on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place. Police said the man first...

47m ago

Top Stories

Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition
Feds targeting a dozen foreign grocery chains for expansion in attempt to increase competition

The federal government continues to seek a foreign grocery store operator to come to Canada in an effort to increase competition and provide more options to residents. According to the Wall Street Journal,...

3h ago

Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school
Parents raise concerns after 3 grades combined into one at Toronto elementary school

Parents are raising concerns after a Toronto elementary school announced plans to combine several grades into one classroom with just one teacher. The principal at Kensington Community School informed...

3h ago

TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union
TTC electrical and trade workers prepared to strike Monday if deal not reached: union

The union representing TTC electrical and trades workers says they are prepared to strike on Monday if a deal is not reached with the transit service by the end of the weekend. CUPE Local 2, which represents...

1h ago

Man in critical condition after apparently setting himself on fire outside Trump's hush money trial
Man in critical condition after apparently setting himself on fire outside Trump's hush money trial

A man is in critical condition after apparently setting themselves on fire in a park outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place. Police said the man first...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

7h ago

2:15
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer
Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing Toronto police officer

The fate of Umar Zameer is now in the hands of the jury. Erica Natividad was in court while Justice Anne Molloy explained the four possible verdicts.

21h ago

2:10
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?
What's at stake for youth involved in Canada's auto theft crisis?

In a testimony on Parliament Hill, police speak about the violent threat facing youth involved in vehicle robberies. Xiaoli Li with what authorities suggest might help intercept more stolen cars passing through Canada's shipping ports.

20h ago

2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.

22h ago

2:24
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging
Premier Doug Ford accuses gas companies of price gouging

The price of gas jumped a whopping 14 cents/litre overnight and the Premier is not happy. Shauna Hunt with the accusations of price gouging.

23h ago

More Videos