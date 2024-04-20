Director Romeo Castellucci drops out of Brussels Ring Cycle halfway through because of money, time

By Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

Posted April 20, 2024 12:57 pm.

Romeo Castellucci dropped out of his production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle at Belgium’s La Monnaie theater halfway through because of what the company said Saturday was a lack of money and time.

The four-part “Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung)” is considered opera’s most ambitious work. Castellucci, a noted Italian director, began with “Das Rheingold” that opened in Brussels last Nov. 24 and “Die Walküre” on Jan. 21, directing and designing the sets, costumes and lighting. He had intended to use a full-length film during “Siegfried” and what the Monnaie called a “double opera and theatre project” for “Götterdämmerung (The Twilight of the Gods).”

“After many months of preparation, investigation and study, we have had to come jointly to the conclusion that we could not arrive at a way to realize these concepts within the available timing and budgetary frame,” the Monnaie said Saturday in announcing its 2024-25 season. “We all hope that it will be possible to see the completion of this ambitious project at some stage in the future.”

Pierre Audi, general director of the Aix-en-Provence Festival and artistic director of New York’s Park Avenue Armory, will take over with a new production team for “Siegfried” opening Sept. 11 and “Götterdämmerung” starting Feb. 4. Audi directed the Ring at De Nederlandse Opera in 1999.

Michael Simon will design sets and Petra Reinhardt costumes. Chief conductor Alain Altinoglu will lead a cast that includes Ingela Brimberg as Brünnhilde, Magnus Vigilius as Siegfried and Peter Hoare as The Wanderer.

The company also announced a pair of world premieres for Peter de Caluwe’s last season as general and artistic director, a tenure that started in 2005.

“Fanny and Alexander,” by the New York-based composer Mikael Karlsson and librettist Royce Vavrek, based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1982 film, opens Dec. 1 with Ivo van Hove directing a cast that includes Anne Sofie von Otter and Thomas Hampson.

“Bovary,” based Gustave Flaubert’s 1857 novel “Madame Bovary,” opens next April 12 with music by Harold Noben, a libretto by Michael De Cock and a cast that includes Ana Naqe and Oleg Volkov.

Christina Scheppelmann, currently general director of Seattle Opera, will replace de Caluwe in July 2025.

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

22m ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

2h ago

Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up the Rim class action suit has no merit
Tim Hortons says proposed Roll Up the Rim class action suit has no merit

Tim Hortons says there's no merit to a proposed class action lawsuit regarding emails it sent out in error to participants in its popular Roll Up the Rim promotion. LPC Avocat Inc. has launched a proposed...

1h ago

5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke
5 injured, including 1 child, in early morning multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning has sent five people to hospital. Toronto police say the accident occurred in the area of Highway 27 and Belfield Road just before 4 a.m. Paramedics tell...

3h ago

