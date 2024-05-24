1 dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. OPP/X

By John Marchesan

Posted May 24, 2024 8:05 pm.

One person is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara.

Provincial police say they are investigating after three vehicles were involved in a collision just after 3:30 p.m. Friday near the base of Garden City Skyway Bridge.

Police say one of the passengers aboard the bus was pronounced dead after a it was struck by a flying wheel off another vehicle.

Three other passengers aboard the bus suffered serious injuries.

There were reportedly 35 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

Police say the Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at Glendale will remain closed until at least 11 p.m. Friday as they continue to investigate.

