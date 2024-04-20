Toronto FC victorious in return to BMO field

Toronto FC's Prince Osei Owusu (99) controls the ball against the New England Revolution during second half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, April 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 20, 2024 10:44 pm.

Last Updated April 20, 2024 11:03 pm.

Playing a game in front of the home crowd for the first time since March, Toronto FC got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Prince Owusu scored the lone goal of the match in the 66th minute, a stunning backheel shot off a header from Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

Federico Bernardechi had a chance to double the lead in the 76th minute with a penalty shot, but the strike was stopped by Revolution goalkeeper Henrich Ravas.

Despite the cool temperature outside and the Toronto Maple Leafs playing in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a crowd of 24,108 showed up for the Reds at BMO Field.

Toronto FC started out strong with chances in the first half, as a shot from Jonathan Osorio was deflected off a defender in the 24th minute, but the Reds could not find the back of the net before halftime.

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson earned his third shutout of the season with some massive saves for Toronto, including denying Giacomo Vrioni in the 51st minute.

After dropping three-straight games coming into the match, Toronto FC move to 4-4-1 on the season.

“It was that mentality of being back at home and creating that fortress. It was three points or bust. We had to come out with three points. It was critical to just turn that wheel towards a positive trajectory in the league and get closer to that top four,” said head coach John Herdman after the victory.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Volunteers head out to clean up and beautify Toronto ahead of Earth Day 2024
Volunteers head out to clean up and beautify Toronto ahead of Earth Day 2024

CityNews visited several sites across Toronto to see how volunteers are beautifying the city and what type of trash they are cleaning up.

2h ago

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

9h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

11h ago

Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record
Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record

Hockey fans packed Montreal's Bell Centre Saturday afternoon, setting a new attendance record for women's hockey around the world. The crowd of 21,105 watched PWHL Montreal twice come back from a goal...

6h ago

Top Stories

Volunteers head out to clean up and beautify Toronto ahead of Earth Day 2024
Volunteers head out to clean up and beautify Toronto ahead of Earth Day 2024

CityNews visited several sites across Toronto to see how volunteers are beautifying the city and what type of trash they are cleaning up.

2h ago

Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire
Brampton man found guilty in death of woman in 2020 house fire

A 33-year-old man has been found guilty of first-degree murder of his mother-in-law in a December 2020 house fire in Brampton. Helder Vertentes-Arruda was also found guilty of one charge of attempted...

9h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Toronto

Someone in Toronto is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. A single winning ticket sold to an individual or group in Toronto has the winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot: 06,...

11h ago

Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record
Montreal breaks all-time women’s hockey attendance record

Hockey fans packed Montreal's Bell Centre Saturday afternoon, setting a new attendance record for women's hockey around the world. The crowd of 21,105 watched PWHL Montreal twice come back from a goal...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.
2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

2:26
High Park Cherry Blossoms hitting peak bloom this weekend
High Park Cherry Blossoms hitting peak bloom this weekend

The cherry trees in High Park are nearly at full bloom and thousands are expected to head to the park this weekend. Videographer Audra Brown with everything you need to know before you go.
2:39
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?
Business Report: Is password crackdown working for Netflix?

Netflix reports earnings amid a crackdown on password sharing. Plus, Starbucks overhauls some of its cups and an American TikTok ban could be one step closer to reality. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
More Videos