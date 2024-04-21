2 people injured from collision in Brampton

Two people have been injured from a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call just before 5:30 p.m. in the Steeles Avenue West and Windmill Boulevard area for reports of a collision.

The driver of the first vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A passenger of the second vehicle was transported to trauma centre with serious injuries.

Westbound Steeles Avenue is closed at McLaughlin Road to Windmill Boulevard.