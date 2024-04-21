2 people injured from collision in Brampton

Peel Regional Police vehicle
Peel police vehicle is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 21, 2024 7:16 pm.

Two people have been injured from a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call just before 5:30 p.m. in the Steeles Avenue West and Windmill Boulevard area for reports of a collision.

The driver of the first vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A passenger of the second vehicle was transported to trauma centre with serious injuries.

Westbound Steeles Avenue is closed at McLaughlin Road to Windmill Boulevard.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

3h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

8h ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

8h ago

Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga
Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga

A woman operating a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call just before 2:15 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Confederation...

4h ago

Top Stories

Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

3h ago

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

8h ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

8h ago

Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga
Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga

A woman operating a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call just before 2:15 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Confederation...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021
Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021

Umar Zameer and his family members burst into tears after a jury acquitted him of all charges in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup almost three years ago. Caryn Ceolin with the reaction outside the courtroom.

5h ago

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.
2:30
Business Report: New Swift album already setting records
Business Report: New Swift album already setting records

Taylor Swift's new album is already setting streaming records. Plus, Tesla recalls the Cybertruck and a halving event is coming for Bitcoin miners. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

More Videos