Major construction, lane closures return to Hwy. 401 on Wednesday

Hwy 401 at Avenue
Construction will begin to impact the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 between Avenue Road and Highway 400 beginning April 24, 2024. (CityNews/Kyle Hocking)

By Kyle Hocking

Posted April 23, 2024 2:49 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 2:53 pm.

Drivers who use Highway 401 to cross the City of Toronto will need to prepare for a much slower commute.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation (MTO) confirmed to 680 NewsRadio Toronto that long-term rehabilitation work will resume on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Transportation is currently working on the rehabilitation of the Highway 401 express lanes and the Dufferin Street, Bathurst Street, and Wilson Avenue bridges between Jane Street and Yonge Street,” the Ministry said. 

“This will extend the life span of the existing infrastructure and reduce maintenance requirements.”

Rehabilitation work on the eastbound express lanes was completed in 2022, but work on the westbound express lanes is due to continue into 2025.

“The Highway 401 westbound express will have a long-term lane closure beginning April 24, 2024, and continuing until winter shutdown.”

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation

Construction crews will narrow the westbound express lanes from three lanes to two from approaching Avenue Road to Allen Road, and from four lanes to three from Allen Road to approaching Highway 400.

These same lane restrictions were in place throughout the 2023 construction season, but the MTO says it is making an important change this year to help reduce congestion.

“An additional lane is being added to the Highway 401 westbound collector lanes to help maintain highway capacity for public traffic during construction,” the MTO said.

Lane restrictions will remain in place in the express lanes until cold weather sets in at the end of 2024, before returning again next spring.

The full project is slated to finish by the end of 2025.

Top Stories

Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards
Toronto police unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, offer $1M in rewards

Toronto police unveiled an updated list of Canada's top 25 fugitives, with the city's police chief announcing that a combined $1 million in rewards is being offered to track these suspects down. Members...

1h ago

'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal
'Crystal clear': Toronto police chief accepts, supports Umar Zameer acquittal

Toronto's police chief says he wants to make it clear he accepts and supports the not-guilty verdict delivered by a jury in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a police officer.  Umar...

2h ago

3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids
3 brothers charged after police seize guns, drugs in Newmarket, Richmond Hill raids

Three brothers are facing multiple charges after officers executed search warrants in Newmarket and Richmond Hill, seizing what police described as "a large arsenal" of firearms as well as quantities of...

3h ago

Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time
Motion to allow keffiyehs in Ontario legislature fails for a 2nd time

A few Ontario government members have voted again today to uphold a ban on keffiyehs in the legislature, prompting some people watching question period from the public galleries to put on the scarves. Legislative...

1h ago

