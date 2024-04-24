Man charged in carjacking, destructive robbery spree in Dean Park

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 24, 2024 6:04 pm.

A 37-year-old man is facing half a dozen charges following a carjacking and destructive robbery spree in the east end last week.

Police say just before 10 p.m. on April 14 a man approached someone who was sitting in their vehicle in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road, opened the door and struck the driver with a skateboard. He then pulled the driver out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on April 15, investigators say a man travelling in the stolen vehicle attempted to break into a retail store in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Morningside Avenue. The suspect reversed the vehicle into the store, smashing the front door and side window. However, he was unable to get into the business and fled the scene in the damaged vehicle.

Less than five minutes later police say the same vehicle drove through the front door of a retail store in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road. The man entered the store wearing a bag over his head, jumped over the counter and demanded cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

On April 22, investigators were able to identify the suspect, who they learned was already in police custody on another matter.

Police have charged Johnathan Bonadie with two counts of robbery, two counts of mischief, disguise with intent, and break and enter.

