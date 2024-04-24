The Big Story

Can virtual health care help save a collapsing system?

A doctor is seen on his smartphone.
A doctor is seen on his smartphone. UNSPLASH/ National Cancer Institute

Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 24, 2024 7:11 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 7:12 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, most of us have had a virtual health-care appointment sometime during the pandemic. Those of us that didn’t almost certainly encountered virtual care of some form or another. As we enter the post-pandemic era, there is a push by some for more virtual care.

Dr. Tara Kiran is the Fidani Chair in Improvement and Innovation at the University of Toronto. She’s also a family doctor and scientist at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. As one of the researchers on a study that asked Canadians about what they’d like from primary care, Dr. Kiran said most people wanted virtual care to supplement in-person visits.

“They want [virtual care] to be integrated with the in-person care. So having a standalone virtual care clinic isn’t meeting their needs or what it is that they want,” said Dr. Kiran.  

So how available is virtual care to Canadians at the moment? And can it benefit us, or does it simply create more visits, encourage unnecessary appointments and further burden an overtaxed system? There’s a line we need to walk here — can we do it?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues
Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues

Airline catering workers at Toronto Pearson airport remain on strike, and now serious health and safety allegations are being made against their replacements. Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents...

1h ago

Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal
Zameer, wife speak of relief and hope since acquittal

Umar Zameer spent nearly three years waiting for a call that the charges against him in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup would be dropped, slowly losing hope that day would come. But on Sunday,...

10h ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue...

14m ago

Fox gets second chance at life thanks to blood donation from dog: Toronto Wildlife Centre
Fox gets second chance at life thanks to blood donation from dog: Toronto Wildlife Centre

It's not a story you'll hear every day. A poisoned fox has been given a second chance at life thanks to a blood donation from a dog, the Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) said. When a woman noticed a...

2h ago

