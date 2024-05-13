Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

OPP crash Mississauga
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on Highway 403 near Mavis Road just after midnight. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 13, 2024 5:40 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 5:45 am.

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis Road just after midnight.

An OPP spokesperson tells CityNews the driver of one vehicle was being closely followed by an alleged road rage driver. Reports indicate that the one driver attempted to escape, leading to both cars stopping on the highway.

The two vehicles were straddling the space between the HOV lane and the left fast lane on Hwy. 403 when a third vehicle smashed into the back of one of the stopped cars.

Two more oncoming vehicles then crashed into the pile, resulting in them travelling into a ditch, including an SUV that rolled over.

Peel Regional Paramedics Services tell CityNews five people were injured as a result. A man and a woman suffered serious injuries, while three other adults were treated for minor injuries.

OPP said a 35-year-old man suspected of road rage has been charged with dangerous operation and stunt driving. It’s believed alcohol also played a role in the incident.

A portion of the highway was closed for cleanup but reopened around 2 a.m. this morning.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 seriously injured in shooting at North York night club
2 seriously injured in shooting at North York night club

Two people were injured, one critically, in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in North York. Authorities were called to Inxx Lounge on Tangiers Road, located near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street,...

22m ago

Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document
Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document

Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press. The government...

25m ago

Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise
Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise. Many questions remain after...

10h ago

Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough
Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating possible connections between a trio of shootings less than 24 hours apart involving tow trucks in Scarborough. In the latest incident, one person was injured after shots...

9h ago

Top Stories

2 seriously injured in shooting at North York night club
2 seriously injured in shooting at North York night club

Two people were injured, one critically, in an overnight shooting at a nightclub in North York. Authorities were called to Inxx Lounge on Tangiers Road, located near Finch Avenue West and Keele Street,...

22m ago

Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document
Ontario's need for nurses, PSWs to top 33K and 50K by 2032: document

Ontario will need 33,200 more nurses and 50,853 more personal support workers by 2032, the government projects — figures it tried to keep secret but were obtained by The Canadian Press. The government...

25m ago

Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise
Many questions remain one year since the disappearance of Nathan Wise

It’s been exactly one year since the disappearance of a vulnerable man last seen in Toronto, but family members are far from giving up their search to find Nathan Wise. Many questions remain after...

10h ago

Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough
Police investigate third tow truck shooting in less than 24 hours in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating possible connections between a trio of shootings less than 24 hours apart involving tow trucks in Scarborough. In the latest incident, one person was injured after shots...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

11h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.

11h ago

2:50
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities
Aurora dazzles Canadians in big cities

You usually think of the Northern Lights as a show for high latitude communities but strong solar activity has delivered a stunning show nearly across the globe. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:42
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance
Protesters at UofT encampment accuse police of surveillance

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Toronto encampment are sounding the alarm about surveillance tactics they claim are being used against them. Tina Yazdani has the response from Toronto police and the university.
2:20
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member
Dutch contestant disqualified from Eurovision over alleged confrontation with crew member

The Netherlands; Eurovision contestant -- Joost Klein -- has been disqualified from the competition by the E-B-U. Karling Donoghue breaks down the alleged incident that sparked the decision and ongoing protests over Israel's participation.
More Videos