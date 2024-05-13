Road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle pileup on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga, 5 injured

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash caused by an alleged road rage incident on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the crash happened on the highway near Mavis Road just after midnight.

An OPP spokesperson tells CityNews the driver of one vehicle was being closely followed by an alleged road rage driver. Reports indicate that the one driver attempted to escape, leading to both cars stopping on the highway.

The two vehicles were straddling the space between the HOV lane and the left fast lane on Hwy. 403 when a third vehicle smashed into the back of one of the stopped cars.

Two more oncoming vehicles then crashed into the pile, resulting in them travelling into a ditch, including an SUV that rolled over.

Peel Regional Paramedics Services tell CityNews five people were injured as a result. A man and a woman suffered serious injuries, while three other adults were treated for minor injuries.

OPP said a 35-year-old man suspected of road rage has been charged with dangerous operation and stunt driving. It’s believed alcohol also played a role in the incident.

A portion of the highway was closed for cleanup but reopened around 2 a.m. this morning.