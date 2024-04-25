Preliminary inquiry scheduled in case of 19-year-old accused of killing six in Ottawa

Dates for a preliminary inquiry have been set for the 19-year-old former international student charged with murdering members of a family he had been living with in an Ottawa suburb. People pay their respects at the funeral service for the victims of a mass stabbing that killed a mother, her four young children and a family friend, in Ottawa on Sunday, March 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2024 3:21 pm.

Last Updated April 25, 2024 3:33 pm.

Dates for a preliminary inquiry have been set for a 19-year-old former international student accused of killing members of a family he had been living with in an Ottawa suburb. 

Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested in early March and charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 35-year-old Sri Lankan woman and her four children, as well as a family friend. 

He also faces one count of attempted murder, after the family’s father was sent to hospital on the evening of the killings with injuries to his hands and face.

Police say they were called to a townhouse in the Barrhaven suburb and discovered six dead, including four children ranging in age from just two months old to seven years old. 

Lawyers appeared in court today to set pre-trial dates for next April and a preliminary inquiry from May 12 to 14, 2025. 

Related:

De-Zoysa’s lawyer said last week his client has no plans to seek bail. 

Ewan Lyttle previously said the young man was being held in protective custody due to the seriousness of the allegations, and his family was “obviously very upset.”

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe called the mass stabbings “one of the most shocking incidents of violence” in the city’s history.

The killings triggered an outpouring of grief from neighbours, city officials and the Sri Lankan community. 

Top Stories

MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama has been asked to leave the Ontario legislature for wearing a keffiyeh on Thursday. Speaker of the House Ted Arnott banned the wearing of the traditional Palestinian scarves...

1h ago

Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought
Man killed in 'violent home invasion' at Etobicoke apartment, 3 suspects sought

A man has died and three suspects are wanted in what's being described as a violent home invasion inside an Etobicoke apartment building, Toronto police said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m....

52m ago

Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90
Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90

Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Born June 24, 1933, the St. John's native provided a distinctive soundtrack to Canada's game. He was...

20m ago

Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months
Ontario couple kept news of $70M lottery win from family for months

An Ontario couple who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw kept the news a secret for months before revealing it to their extended family. Doug and Enid of Lakefield, Ont. won the lottery money from...

5m ago

