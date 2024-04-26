1 suspect arrested, 3 others sought in Markham shooting

Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a shooting in Markham on March 10, 2024
Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a shooting in Markham on March 10, 2024. (Handout/York Regional Police)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 26, 2024 11:15 am.

York Regional Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for three others in connection with a shooting in Markham in March.

Around 3:45 a.m. on March 10, officers were called to a plaza in the area of Kirkham Drive and New Delhi Drive, near Markham Road and 14th Avenue, for reports of gunshots heard in a parking lot.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a male at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

With the assistance of the Toronto Police Service and Durham Regional Police, investigators identified a suspect, and officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Ajax, which led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man.

Roshvin Crofton, of Ajax, faces six charges that include robbery, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, motor vehicle theft, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and other firearms-related offences.

Police continue to search for three other suspects and released their photos and surveillance video on Friday.

