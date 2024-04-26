Pedestrian seriously injured, struck by vehicle near Bathurst and St. Clair

One person has been rushed to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in the city’s northwest end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Strathearn Road north of St. Clair Avenue West just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Paramedics say the adult pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Chopper 680’s traffic reporter flew over the scene and said it appeared a southbound van was trying to make a right turn into a private residence when it struck a person on the sidewalk.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.