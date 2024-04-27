Russia arrests another suspect in the concert hall attack that killed 144

By The Associated Press

Posted April 27, 2024 9:34 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 9:42 am.

`MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has detained another suspect as an accomplice in the attack by gunmen on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people in March, the Moscow City Courts Telegram channel said Saturday.

Dzhumokhon Kurbonov, a citizen of Tajikistan, is accused of providing the attackers with means of communication and financing. The judge at Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled that Kurbonov would be kept in custody until May 22 pending investigation and trial.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said Kurbonov was reportedly detained on April 11 for 15 days on the administrative charge of petty hooliganism. Independent Russian media outlet Mediazona noted that this is a common practice used by Russian security forces to hold a person in custody while a criminal case is prepared against them.

Twelve defendants have been arrested in the case, including four who allegedly carried out the attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue, according to RIA Novosti.

Those four appeared in the same Moscow court at the end of March on terrorism charges and showed signs of severe beatings. One appeared to be barely conscious during the hearing. The court ordered that the men, all of whom were identified in the media as citizens of Tajikistan, also be held in custody until May 22.

A faction of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the massacre in which gunmen shot people who were waiting for a show by a popular rock band and then set the building on fire. But Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin have persistently claimed, without presenting evidence, that Ukraine and the West had a role in the attack.

Ukraine denies involvement and its officials claim that Moscow is pushing the allegation as a pretext to intensify its fighting in Ukraine.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

15h ago

1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police
1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

One person has been arrested and another person has been transported to hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Emergency services responded to a call just...

18m ago

Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough
Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough

A driver has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a hydro pole early Saturday morning in Scarborough. Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision at approximately 6:55...

12m ago

'The world is too messy for bureaucratic hurdles': Canada still bars Afghanistan aid
'The world is too messy for bureaucratic hurdles': Canada still bars Afghanistan aid

Ottawa has plans to finally stop blocking Canadian development aid to Afghanistan this year.

1h ago

Top Stories

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

15h ago

1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police
1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

One person has been arrested and another person has been transported to hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Emergency services responded to a call just...

18m ago

Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough
Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough

A driver has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a hydro pole early Saturday morning in Scarborough. Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision at approximately 6:55...

12m ago

'The world is too messy for bureaucratic hurdles': Canada still bars Afghanistan aid
'The world is too messy for bureaucratic hurdles': Canada still bars Afghanistan aid

Ottawa has plans to finally stop blocking Canadian development aid to Afghanistan this year.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.

15h ago

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

16h ago

2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

1:07
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2

The TTC says fire repairs are expected to last for a few days and will impact a portion of Line 2 subway service this weekend. Shuttle buses are running for transit riders.
2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos