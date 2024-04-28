Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike

A tentative deal has been reached with striking Gate Gourmet workers, bringing an end to the almost two-week walkout.

Details of the agreement have not been released but the bargaining committee is recommending members accept the new deal. Workers will begin voting on the agreement starting Monday and, if ratified, they could be back to work as early as Tuesday.

About 800 food service staff who cook, package and deliver food and beverages to planes for service at Pearson Airport walked off the job April 16, leaving thousands of passengers without meals for their flights.

Teamsters Canada said employees, who were making between $17.69 and $25.10 per hour, were looking for what they termed a living wage from their Swiss-owned employer.

Prior to Sunday’s agreement, Gate Gourmet said the union had rejected its offer of a 12 per cent raise over three years.