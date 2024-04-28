Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike

Striking workers picket outside the Gate Gourmet offices in Toronto.
Striking workers picket outside the Gate Gourmet offices in Toronto. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 28, 2024 11:15 pm.

A tentative deal has been reached with striking Gate Gourmet workers, bringing an end to the almost two-week walkout.

Details of the agreement have not been released but the bargaining committee is recommending members accept the new deal. Workers will begin voting on the agreement starting Monday and, if ratified, they could be back to work as early as Tuesday.

About 800 food service staff who cook, package and deliver food and beverages to planes for service at Pearson Airport walked off the job April 16, leaving thousands of passengers without meals for their flights.

Teamsters Canada said employees, who were making between $17.69 and $25.10 per hour, were looking for what they termed a living wage from their Swiss-owned employer.

Prior to Sunday’s agreement, Gate Gourmet said the union had rejected its offer of a 12 per cent raise over three years.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

3h ago

Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire
Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire

There will be full subway service for the Monday morning commute along the west end of Line 2. The TTC says service between Kipling and Islington stations was restored Sunday night, three days after...

7m ago

Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka
Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka

A Toronto-area man is missing and feared drowned in Gravenhurst. Provincial police and emergency services were called to an address on Muskoka Road 169 near Glen Echo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday...

6h ago

Man sought in suspected hate-motivated incident in downtown Toronto
Man sought in suspected hate-motivated incident in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated investigation in downtown Toronto. Investigators say on March 14 a man began following another person in the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

3h ago

Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire
Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire

There will be full subway service for the Monday morning commute along the west end of Line 2. The TTC says service between Kipling and Islington stations was restored Sunday night, three days after...

7m ago

Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka
Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka

A Toronto-area man is missing and feared drowned in Gravenhurst. Provincial police and emergency services were called to an address on Muskoka Road 169 near Glen Echo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday...

6h ago

Man sought in suspected hate-motivated incident in downtown Toronto
Man sought in suspected hate-motivated incident in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated investigation in downtown Toronto. Investigators say on March 14 a man began following another person in the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping

The province is working to remove distractions from classroom as part of its back-to-basics plan. However, as Afua Baah reports, there are doubts about how educators can enforce these new measures.

4h ago

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

3:00
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection

A byelection in Milton could help Ontario’s Liberals get back on top or put Doug Ford’s leadership on the line. Caryn Ceolin with why the Milton byelection could offer a glimpse of the next provincial vote.

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.
2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

More Videos