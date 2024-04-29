Retailer London Drugs closes stores in Western Canada due to ‘operational issue’

A London Drugs store is shown In Vancouver on Wednesday Oct. 18, 2023. Retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs says in a post on social media that it has closed all of its stores in Western Canada temporarily due to what it called an "operational issue." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nono Shen

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2024 6:58 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 8:26 am.

VANCOUVER — Retail and pharmacy chain London Drugs says in a post on social media that it has closed all of its stores in Western Canada temporarily due to what it called an “operational issue.”

Various news outlets reported the company shared by email that it was a cybersecurity incident, and that the store closures were done out of an abundance of caution.

The retailer says on Facebook that it will provide updates as soon as possible.

It says, in the meantime, pharmacists will be able to help with urgent needs.

In those cases, it suggests customers call their local store’s pharmacy and make the necessary arrangements.

London Drugs has more than 80 stores across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

