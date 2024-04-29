Spain is in suspense waiting for Pedro Sánchez to say whether he will resign or stay in office

FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez next to his wife Begona Gomez, gives a thumb up during a campaign closing meeting in Madrid, Spain, Friday, July 21, 2023. Spain is in nail-biting suspense Monday as it waits for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to announce whether he will continue in office or not. Sanchez, 52, shocked the country on Thursday, announcing he was taking five days off to think about his future after a court opened preliminary proceedings against his wife on corruption allegations. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Ciarán Giles, The Associated Press

Posted April 29, 2024 12:42 am.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 12:56 am.

MADRID (AP) — Spain is in nail-biting suspense Monday as it waits for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to announce whether he will continue in office or not.

Sánchez shocked the country on Thursday, announcing he was taking five days off to think about his future after a court opened preliminary proceedings against his wife on corruption allegations.

The legal complaint against his wife, Begoña Gómez, was filed by a far-right legal platform that says Gómez used her position to influence business deals.

The group, Manos Limpias, or “Clean Hands,” acknowledged that the complaint was based on newspaper articles. Spanish prosecutors say it should be thrown out.

Sánchez said the move was too personal an attack on his family and he needed time to decide on his priorities.

He will announce his decision Monday at a time yet to be decided.

Sánchez essentially has four options: resign, seek a parliamentary vote of confidence, call a new election or remain in office.

Any one of them could upset key legislative plans as well as a crucial election in the Catalonia region in May and the European Parliament election in June.

Sánchez, 52, has been Spain’s prime minister since 2018. He was able to form a new minority leftist coalition government in November to start another four-year term thanks to the exceedingly fragile support of a handful of small regional parties. He is one of Europe’s longest-serving Socialist leaders and while popular internationally, he is loved or despised in Spain.

Sánchez blames the investigation on online news sites politically aligned with the leading opposition conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox party that spread what he called “spurious” allegations.

His supporters say this should be a wake-up call to react against baseless attacks that are poisoning Spanish politics.

The Popular Party, however, said Sánchez’s behavior was frivolous, adolescent and unbecoming of a European leader. It said the decision was a tactical ploy to whip up support for electoral purposes.

Nagore Calvo Mendizabal, a senior lecturer in Spanish and European politics and society at King’s College London, said that Sanchez’s decision could be “another of his political maneuvers” and that it could benefit him by whipping up support nationally in the battle against attacks from the right.

___

Find more of AP’s Europe coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/europe

Ciarán Giles, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

5h ago

Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike
Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike

A tentative deal has been reached with striking Gate Gourmet workers, bringing an end to the almost two-week walkout. Details of the agreement have not been released but the bargaining committee is...

1h ago

Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire
Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire

There will be full subway service for the Monday morning commute along the west end of Line 2. The TTC says service between Kipling and Islington stations was restored Sunday night, three days after...

1h ago

Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka
Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka

A Toronto-area man is missing and feared drowned in Gravenhurst. Provincial police and emergency services were called to an address on Muskoka Road 169 near Glen Echo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday...

7h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

5h ago

Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike
Tentative deal reached in almost two-week old Gate Gourmet strike

A tentative deal has been reached with striking Gate Gourmet workers, bringing an end to the almost two-week walkout. Details of the agreement have not been released but the bargaining committee is...

1h ago

Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire
Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after last week's fire

There will be full subway service for the Monday morning commute along the west end of Line 2. The TTC says service between Kipling and Islington stations was restored Sunday night, three days after...

1h ago

Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka
Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka

A Toronto-area man is missing and feared drowned in Gravenhurst. Provincial police and emergency services were called to an address on Muskoka Road 169 near Glen Echo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use extra caution when heading out to the lake this season as an old invasive species sees no improvement decades later. David Zura explains.

4h ago

3:06
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping

The province is working to remove distractions from classroom as part of its back-to-basics plan. However, as Afua Baah reports, there are doubts about how educators can enforce these new measures.

6h ago

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

3:00
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection

A byelection in Milton could help Ontario’s Liberals get back on top or put Doug Ford’s leadership on the line. Caryn Ceolin with why the Milton byelection could offer a glimpse of the next provincial vote.

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

More Videos