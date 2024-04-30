Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

Highway 401
A pothole forced the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street on Tuesday morning, resulting in several vehicles being damaged. Photo: 680 NEWS RADIO TORONTO/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 30, 2024 6:44 am.

A large pothole forced the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street on Tuesday morning, possibly damaging several vehicles.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680 News Radio Toronto that more than a dozen vehicles may have hit the pothole.

Traffic spotters phoned 680 News Radio Toronto and described the scene during Tuesday’s morning commute.

“It looks like there’s a whole bunch of flat tires,” one caller said. “Highway 401 eastbound before Bayview Avenue in the collectors’ lane. I counted at least eight vehicles on both shoulders with flat tires. There might be debris on the road.”

“There are people standing on the highway,” another traffic spotter said. “There is some traffic still getting through, but it’s still bad in the area.”

No injuries have been reported, and tow trucks have begun to arrive to assist.

Top Stories

'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police
'Fatalities' reported in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: Durham police

Fatalities have been reported after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed. Durham Region Police Services (DRPS) say they were called...

updated

37m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

7m ago

Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help
Ontario family of violent, autistic son, 8, desperate for help

An Ontario family lives in constant fear of being attacked in their own home by their autistic son, and they are desperate for help. Stephanie Serenko says she struggles every day to help her son Mason,...

14h ago

Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated
Ontario universities warn student activists encampments will not be tolerated

Two Ontario universities are warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student activists in the U.S. and elsewhere in Canada that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated. The...

9h ago

