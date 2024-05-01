Pro-Palestinian protest camp emerges at second B.C. university

Pro-Palestinian protesters have set up camp at a second university in British Columbia, days after the first one was erected at a Vancouver campus. People take over a field with tents during a student encampment for Palestine at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 2:50 pm.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 2:57 pm.

VICTORIA — Pro-Palestinian protesters have set up camp at a second university in British Columbia, with tents going up on a field at the University of Victoria.

In an Instagram post, organizers Free Palestine BC says protesters are demanding the university “divest from all investments” connected to companies with Israeli business interests.

The university says in a brief statement that the protesters have set up a “small encampment” in the quad of the Victoria campus.

Photos on social media show tents with Palestinian flags and signs with slogans, although no barrier has been set up around the encampment’s perimeter.

University of Victoria security officers are also shown watching the protesters.

Protesters at the University of British Columbia set up camp on Monday, erecting fencing and other temporary barriers around a turf field and stocking supplies for a prolonged stay at the Vancouver campus.

Jewish groups in the province have urged the administration at UBC to ensure the safety of their members.

In a statement, Jewish student association Hillel BC says it has asked UBC for “proactive measures” to prevent “disruption to student life and the educational process.”

The statement posted on Instagram says the group has advised its community members not to engage the protest “in any way.”

Protesters at UBC say they are prepared to stay until the school agrees to demands that it support the Palestinian cause in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Protest camps at universities across North America have resulted in clashes at Columbia University in New York and University of California-Los Angeles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

22m ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

2h ago

Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons
Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons

The Conservative and Liberals continued their sniping a day after heated exchanges led to Pierre Poilievre being ejected from the House.

41m ago

Top Stories

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

22m ago

Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep
Up all night: Mississauga residents say container company is causing them to lose sleep

When you drive down Eaglemount Crescent, you'll find a small tree-lined street just west of Mavis Road, full of suburban-style houses with well-maintained front lawns. For Javier Encalada, whose family...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted
Man dead in stabbing at Brampton apartment, suspect wanted

One man has died after he was stabbed at a low-rise apartment in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities were called for a disturbance in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near...

2h ago

Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons
Fallout continues after chaos in House of Commons

The Conservative and Liberals continued their sniping a day after heated exchanges led to Pierre Poilievre being ejected from the House.

41m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company
'The noise is non-stop': People in Mississauga sound alarm over shipping container company

Residents in one Mississauga neighbourhood say they’re being kept up all night. The source of the noise causing them to lose sleep is right in their backyards. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

21h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

22h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
More Videos