Air Canada introduces ‘luxury’ bus service to Toronto Pearson from Hamilton, Waterloo

Air Canada has begun offering a luxury bus service for travellers connecting residents from Hamilton and Waterloo to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Air Canada announced a partnership with The Landline Company in February. Customers can now book a single itinerary combining a “luxury motorcoach service” with its flights for a “seamless, convenient and more sustainable journey.”

As of Thursday, the new integrated service will operate as a trial initiative from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport and the Region of Waterloo International Airport, with the potential to make it available elsewhere in Canada in the future.

Landline will operate six non-stop round trips daily to Toronto Pearson from the Hamilton and Region of Waterloo airports.

“We are excited to launch this new service in collaboration with The Landline Company, offering our customers a convenient, stress-free multimodal option that will make connections easy and travel more seamless,” said Ranbir Singh, Director of Regional Airlines and Markets at Air Canada.

“We are committed to improving regional services, and this innovative partnership is a testament to that.”

How it works

When travellers arrive at Toronto Pearson, they can proceed directly through security screening, while checked bags will be automatically transferred to the onward connecting flight.

“Each Landline motorcoach provides a premium experience, with 36 spacious, leather seats in a two-by-one configuration,” Air Canada added. “The coaches are equipped with free WiFi, power and a table tray available at each seat, generous overhead storage for carry-on baggage, and an onboard lavatory.”

The motorcoaches used for Air Canada are made by Prevost, a manufacturer of touring coaches based in Sainte-Claire, Que.

In the event of coach or flight delays, Air Canada said customers travelling with the bus service will be offered the same protections as customers travelling on air-only itineraries.