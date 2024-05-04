WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members

westjet
File photo of a WestJet plane. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Alejandro Melgar

Posted May 4, 2024 3:34 pm.

Calgary-based airline WestJet has issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the union representing its aircraft maintenance engineers Saturday, potentially stopping work “unless a deal is reached.”

The notice went to the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), which represents the WestJet employees, and the airline says a work stoppage could happen as early as Tuesday, May 7.

The AMFA put out a notice to members at the end of April calling for a referendum vote on May 9 on whether to go on strike against WestJet, calling recent negotiations “unreasonable.”

WestJet said Saturday the decision for the lockout notice was not “made lightly.”

“Despite our unwavering commitment to reach a collective agreement, AMFA continues to show up to the bargaining table with unreasonable demands and expectations,” said Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airline and group chief operating officer, in a news release.

“With AMFA publicly issuing a strike vote alert last week and publicly directing guests to fly with other carriers, we can’t allow the unpredictable nature and lack of progress to continue. We are left with no alternative but to issue a lockout notice in an attempt to bring this to a final resolution.”

AMFA and WestJet have been in negotiations since September 2023.

The airline claims it has presented an offer to AMFA that would make WestJet engineers “the highest paid in Canada,” with a cumulative wage increase of over 20 per cent across the span of the collective agreement.

WestJet says the notice doesn’t mean there will be travel disruptions but will manage any impacts that may ensue.

This includes plans to operate on a reduced schedule, proactively managing changes and cancellations, and providing easy changes and cancellation options “for those who wish to make alternative arrangements.”

CityNews has contacted the AMFA for comment.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

3h ago

Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton
Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton. Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive...

5h ago

City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto
City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of "low-speed" vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy. At a meeting of Toronto’s...

8h ago

Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove
Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove

Police are looking for a 21-year-old man after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove. Investigators say a man and a 21-year-old woman were in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street...

4h ago

Top Stories

'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

3h ago

Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton
Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton. Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive...

5h ago

City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto
City staff recommend continuing ban on e-scooters in Toronto

City council is being asked to develop plans for the use of "low-speed" vehicles on Toronto streets while maintaining a ban on e-scooters as part of its micromobility strategy. At a meeting of Toronto’s...

8h ago

Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove
Police seek man after woman allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove

Police are looking for a 21-year-old man after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Dufferin Grove. Investigators say a man and a 21-year-old woman were in the area of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson
York Regional Police look for suspect in Richmond Hill arson

Police in York Region are on the hunt for a suspect after a barber shop went up in flames in Richmond Hill.

0:44
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away
Officer struck by vehicle as auto theft suspect drives away

A York Regional Police officer involved in an auto theft investigation was struck by a getaway vehicle used by a suspect. The officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries. Warning, this video contains images that may be considered disturbing.

1:57
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections
A big victory for Progressive Conservatives winning two by-elections

A big win for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives who have won both Ontario by-elections. As City’s Jazan Grewal reports, political observers suggested the Milton byelection was expected to be a tight race.
1:59
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee
Bank of Canada Governor answers MP's questions at Finance Committee

The carbon tax is set to become a major issue in the next election. Xiaoli Li looks at how much the divisive tax is actually contributing to the high cost of living.
2:29
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA
Breath test now required at all OPP traffic stops in GTA

OPP have announced they will conduct mandatory alcohol screening as part of every Toronto-area traffic stop. Michelle Mackey has what led to the move and concerns surrounding it
More Videos