Man wanted after downtown Toronto assault

Surveillance photo of man wanted in connection with the assault of another person in downtown Toronto
Surveillance photo of man wanted in connection with the assault of another person in downtown Toronto last March. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted May 5, 2024 10:59 am.

Police are searching for a man after another person was assaulted in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say the man and another person got into a verbal dispute just before 10 a.m. on March 22 in the Avenue Road and Bloor Street West area when he allegedly assaulted the other person.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene northbound on Avenue Road on a white e-bike. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a hood, a black balaclava, red pants, dark coloured shoes, white gloves, carrying a black backpack and a blue reusable shopping bag.

Top Stories

Another gutting Game 7 loss demands cuts to Maple Leafs core
Another gutting Game 7 loss demands cuts to Maple Leafs core

Same sad faces, same old story. As the (willing) members of the Toronto Maple Leafs core walked one by one across the TD Garden's visitors' room and faced all the usual questions following this era's...

2h ago

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

1m ago

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

3h ago

Israel closes Gaza crossing after Hamas attack, vows military operation 'in the very near future'
Israel closes Gaza crossing after Hamas attack, vows military operation 'in the very near future'

Israel closed its main crossing point for delivering badly needed humanitarian aid for Gaza on Sunday after Hamas militants attacked it, while the defense minister claimed Hamas wasn't serious about a...

19m ago

