Man wanted after downtown Toronto assault

Police are searching for a man after another person was assaulted in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say the man and another person got into a verbal dispute just before 10 a.m. on March 22 in the Avenue Road and Bloor Street West area when he allegedly assaulted the other person.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene northbound on Avenue Road on a white e-bike. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a hood, a black balaclava, red pants, dark coloured shoes, white gloves, carrying a black backpack and a blue reusable shopping bag.