Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle in Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area
Posted May 5, 2024 9:22 pm.
A pedestrian has been injured due to being struck by a vehicle in the Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area on Sunday night.
Police were called to the area at 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle remained on scene and the male was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
Westbound Steeles Avenue West is closed at at Bathurst Street.