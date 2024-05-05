Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle in Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area

Side of Toronto police car at a scene on April 26, 2024.
Side of Toronto police car at a scene. (Andrew Osmond/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted May 5, 2024 9:22 pm.

A pedestrian has been injured due to being struck by a vehicle in the Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street area on Sunday night.

Police were called to the area at 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle remained on scene and the male was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Westbound Steeles Avenue West is closed at at Bathurst Street.

