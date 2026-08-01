Toronto under special weather statement for possible heavy rainfall

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and the GTA while rainfall warnings are in effect for Cottage Country.

Environment Canada says the rainfall is expected to start late Saturday and carry on into Sunday.

“Showers and thunderstorms will repeatedly move through the region. Localized heavy rainfall is possible for areas that receive multiple thunderstorms,” read the statement, adding some areas could receive as much as 50 millimetres of rainfall.

“Water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times.”

The special statement is for all of Toronto, Halton, Peel, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham as well as Pickering, Oshawa and Southern Durham Region to the east along with Hamilton and Niagara.

Meanwhile, a yellow rainfall warning is in effect for areas in Cottage Country, including Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, Meaford, Kincardine, Burk’s Falls, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Parry Sound, Bancroft, and Haliburton.

Rainfall totals between 50 to 80 millimetres are possible, according to Environment Canada.

“The rain will start to pick up as we go into the later afternoon and since there’s a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, storms that develop have the potential to drop a decent amount of rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to flooding in some areas,” says 680 NewsRadio Meteorologist Carl Lam.