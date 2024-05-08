3 men arrested during attempted armed carjacking in Markham

Three men were identified as 19-year-old Jahziah Griffiths of Brampton (left), 19-year-old Anthony Morris of Toronto, and 18-year-old Yohann Tshiunza of Toronto (right). Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 8, 2024 9:45 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2024 9:51 am.

Three men are facing charges for their involvement in an alleged armed carjacking in Markham last month, York Regional Police said.

Officers responded to a carjacking in the area of Highway 7 East and Woodbine Avenue at around 9 p.m. on April 25.

It’s alleged the victim was walking to their vehicle when they were approached by two male suspects, armed with at least one firearm, who demanded their keys and stole their vehicle. Police say the suspects had arrived in a stolen grey Acura SUV.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on May 3, investigators were conducting surveillance of three men operating the stolen Acura involved in the incident as mentioned earlier. Police said two suspects, one armed with a firearm, exited the vehicle and immediately began to assault two victims in an attempt to steal their car keys.

York Regional Police officers intervened, and after a brief foot pursuit, three suspects were arrested, and a loaded firearm was recovered. The victims suffered minor injuries.

Three men were identified as 19-year-old Jahziah Griffiths of Brampton, 19-year-old Anthony Morris of Toronto, and 18-year-old Yohann Tshiunza of Toronto. They face multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime, among other similar offences.

Police said Griffiths was bound by a release order for several unrelated criminal offences at the time of his arrest.

Top Stories

Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police
Toronto couple recovers stolen vehicle on their own after waiting hours for police

Where were the police? That's what one couple from Toronto is asking after their vehicle was stolen. They were able to get it back, but they claim officers never showed up to the location where they tracked...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2m ago

Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father
Toronto man killed in double shooting described as 'gentle giant' and caring father

Toronto's latest homicide victim has been identified as community members describe the 31-year-old father as a gentle giant and a humble and easy-going man. Toronto police were called to Winona Drive,...

4m ago

64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario
64 suspects arrested in 'significant' child sexual exploitation investigation across Ontario

More than 60 people were arrested, and over 300 charges have been laid in a province-wide online child exploitation investigation, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced on Wednesday. OPP officials...

41m ago

Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police
Man on release order for gun offences arrested with loaded gun during auto theft probe: York police

York Regional Police investigators say a man who was out on a release order for firearm and drug offences was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly in possession of guns and drugs. The arrest at a gas...

8m ago

