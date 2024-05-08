3 men arrested during attempted armed carjacking in Markham

Three men are facing charges for their involvement in an alleged armed carjacking in Markham last month, York Regional Police said.

Officers responded to a carjacking in the area of Highway 7 East and Woodbine Avenue at around 9 p.m. on April 25.

It’s alleged the victim was walking to their vehicle when they were approached by two male suspects, armed with at least one firearm, who demanded their keys and stole their vehicle. Police say the suspects had arrived in a stolen grey Acura SUV.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on May 3, investigators were conducting surveillance of three men operating the stolen Acura involved in the incident as mentioned earlier. Police said two suspects, one armed with a firearm, exited the vehicle and immediately began to assault two victims in an attempt to steal their car keys.

York Regional Police officers intervened, and after a brief foot pursuit, three suspects were arrested, and a loaded firearm was recovered. The victims suffered minor injuries.

Three men were identified as 19-year-old Jahziah Griffiths of Brampton, 19-year-old Anthony Morris of Toronto, and 18-year-old Yohann Tshiunza of Toronto. They face multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime, among other similar offences.

Police said Griffiths was bound by a release order for several unrelated criminal offences at the time of his arrest.