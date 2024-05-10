Police launch assault investigation into incidents at UVic’s protest encampment

Saanich Police say an assault investigation is underway following two alleged incidents at the protest encampment on the grounds of the University of Victoria. Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a demonstration during a visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the University of Victoria, in Saanich, B.C., on Friday, April 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 1:54 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 1:56 pm.

SAANICH, B.C. — Police in Saanich, B.C., say an assault investigation is underway following two alleged incidents at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the grounds of the University of Victoria.

Deputy Chief Robert Warren says in a statement the investigation started when special Saanich duty officers at the campus were informed of two alleged incidents earlier this week at the encampment.

A group of people set up tents in what they called the “People’s Park UVic,” on May 1 at the university.

Warren does not describe the nature of the assaults, other than to say police were not called after the first incident, but were requested to help campus security during the second instance. 

He says police will continue to engage with the people involved with the protest encampment and he encourages them to bring forward safety and security questions and concerns.

Similar encampments have been set up at other B.C. post-secondary institutions and across North America, including some where police have moved in to arrest protesters. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police
3 injured in Mississauga stabbing during domestic incident, man in custody: police

A man is in custody, and three people were injured during a domestic dispute and triple stabbing in Mississauga early on Friday morning, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities responded to a call in...

1h ago

Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect
Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect

Halton police say the hold and secures at a number of schools in Burlington has been lifted. The schools were all in the area of New Street and Dynes Road as police searched for 41-year-old Tom Shade. It's...

8m ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

17m ago

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg retiring this October

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg has announced he will be retiring this October. Pegg, who was also the General Manager of Emergency Management through the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement on...

2h ago

