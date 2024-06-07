Toronto police preparing for potential protestors at Walk with Israel on Sunday

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 7, 2024 1:04 pm.

Toronto police are preparing for protestors during the annual “Walk with Israel” in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area scheduled for Sunday morning.

In a statement, Deputy Police Chief Lauren Pogue said the service has received information suggesting that protestors will target the event.

“As you know, Toronto has been experiencing almost daily protests and tensions remain high in our city. We have received information suggesting that some protesters are intent on disrupting this event,” shared Pogue.

Police have blocked off the area for those who intend to protest the event, but they remind protestors that the right to peaceful assembly and expression comes with legal responsibilities.

“The right to protest ends where criminal behaviour begins, which includes intimidation, harassment or hateful behaviour,” said Pogue. “Those who attend this event and engage in criminal activity can expect to be arrested.”

Pogue said they would be bringing in some extra help for the event.

“As always, our primary objective is to ensure the safety of everyone. To achieve this, police officers will be present at the event alongside our partners from Hamilton, Niagara, York, Durham and the OPP.”

The designated area for protestors is on Bathurst between Ellerslie and Horsham Avenues and at Ellerslie Park.

The United Jewish Appeal (UJA) has obtained a permit to conduct the event, according to police.

During the occasion, vehicle access along Bathurst Street will be restricted and local traffic will be permitted along side streets.

It’s expected to begin at 9:30 a.m., starting on Bathurst between Old Orchard Grove and Douglas Avenue and going five kilometres to UJA’s Sherman Campus, where a festival will take place.

Top Stories

Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC
Strike averted after union says 'framework settlement' reached with TTC

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto says they've reached a "framework settlement" with the TTC, avoiding a strike for the time being. ATU Local 113 president Marvin Alfred...

5h ago

Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH
Rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) reported in Toronto: TPH

Toronto's public health unit is citing an increase in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD); a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection "that can progress suddenly." In a news release issued...

5h ago

Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister
Federal government approves purchase of key Ottawa property from friend of prime minister

The Trudeau government has approved a decision by the National Capital Commission to buy a key piece of real estate in downtown Ottawa that is partially owned by a close friend of the prime minister. On...

2h ago

OPP boat collides with watercraft on Nepewassi Lake seriously injuring woman, SIU investigating
OPP boat collides with watercraft on Nepewassi Lake seriously injuring woman, SIU investigating

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) boat collided with another watercraft on Nepewassi Lake in the Sudbury-Sault region on Friday morning, seriously injuring a 49-year-old woman, the Special Investigations...

1h ago

