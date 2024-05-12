TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Economic data

The picture of how the economy fared in March will become a little clearer this week with a pair of reports from Statistics Canada. The federal agency will publish its wholesale trade figures on Tuesday followed by its monthly survey of manufacturing on Wednesday.

AtkinsRéalis results

AtkinsRéalis, the company formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group, is expected to report its first-quarter results on Wednesday morning and hold a conference call with investors. The company is also set to hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday.

Housing data

Two key data points for the Canadian housing market are expected on Wednesday. The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its figures for home sales in April, while Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is scheduled to publish its preliminary numbers for housing starts for the same month.

Canada Goose results

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will report its fourth-quarter results and hold a conference call with financial analysts before markets open on Thursday. The luxury parka maker announced in March that it was laying off 17 per cent of its global corporate workforce.

Lightspeed results

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will release its fourth-quarter results before markets open on Thursday and hold a conference call with analysts. Lightspeed said last month that it was cutting about 280 jobs in a move that represented about 10 per cent of the company’s staff-related operating spending.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATRL, TSXL:GOOS, TSX:LSPD)

The Canadian Press