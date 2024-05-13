2 seriously injured after apartment fire in South Etobicoke

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries, one possibly life-threatening, after a fire broke out inside an apartment unit in South Etobicoke.

Emergency crews responded to the building on Coin Street, near Lake Shore Drive and Ninth Street, around 9:45 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say one woman was found inside a unit and has serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The smoke spread to a neighbouring apartment and a woman in that unit is also in serious condition but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The fire has since been extinguished.