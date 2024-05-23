‘We remain far apart’: Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

TTC
A TTC bus out of service is shown in this image. Photo: CITYNEWS.

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 23, 2024 4:22 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 4:49 pm.

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario’s top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday.

In a release, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), Local 113, which represents about 12,000 operators and other front-line staff at the TTC, said while negotiations continue “we remain far apart on our issues of job security, wages and benefits.”

“The Executive Board has considered the decision carefully, and we are announcing that we have set our Strike Date for Friday, June 7, 2024.”

The union said its collective agreement expired on March 31, 2024.

In April, the 12,000 workers who operate and maintain the TTC voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of a strike mandate.

Councillor Jamaal Myers, who chairs the TTC board, previously said a strike would likely result in delays or cancellations for riders.

In an earlier statement, TTC CEO Rick Leary said “past experience tells us that if there is a labour disruption with ATU Local 113, there will be service impacts.

“What exactly those impacts could be will depend on the extent and nature of the disruption and are not yet known.”

More to come

Top Stories

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

4h ago

Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1
Automatic licence plate renewals kick in July 1

Fran DeGouveia got pulled over for a minor traffic infraction last week, but she tells 680 NewsRadio that she was “thrown for a loop” when the officer also fined her for not having renewed her licence...

3h ago

CityNews to live stream Mississauga mayoral debate today
CityNews to live stream Mississauga mayoral debate today

Two weeks before voters head to the polls, CityNews will live stream a mayoral debate featuring some of the top candidates for Mississauga mayor. The debate, which is being organized by Food Banks...

4h ago

2 charged, 1 at large in $250K bank fraud
2 charged, 1 at large in $250K bank fraud

Peel Regional Police have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third after an investigation into a bank fraud scheme that resulted in losses exceeding $250,000. Investigators say between February...

2h ago

