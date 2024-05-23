‘We remain far apart’: Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario’s top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday.

In a release, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU), Local 113, which represents about 12,000 operators and other front-line staff at the TTC, said while negotiations continue “we remain far apart on our issues of job security, wages and benefits.”

“The Executive Board has considered the decision carefully, and we are announcing that we have set our Strike Date for Friday, June 7, 2024.”

The union said its collective agreement expired on March 31, 2024.

In April, the 12,000 workers who operate and maintain the TTC voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of a strike mandate.

Councillor Jamaal Myers, who chairs the TTC board, previously said a strike would likely result in delays or cancellations for riders.

In an earlier statement, TTC CEO Rick Leary said “past experience tells us that if there is a labour disruption with ATU Local 113, there will be service impacts.

“What exactly those impacts could be will depend on the extent and nature of the disruption and are not yet known.”

More to come