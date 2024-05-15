Slovakia’s prime minister injured in shooting

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives for the V4 meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, on Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 15, 2024 9:09 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2024 9:32 am.

Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon and taken to hospital.

Reports on TA3, a Slovakian TV station, said that Fico, 59, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters. A suspect has been detained, it said. Police sealed off the scene.

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said.

President Zuzana Caputova condemned “a brutal and ruthless” attack on the premier.

“I’m shocked,” Caputova said. “I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”

More to come. Developing story.

