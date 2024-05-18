2 people have non-life-threatening injuries after small plane crash near Uxbridge: police

A pilot en route to Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre airport from Oshawa was forced to make an emergency landing on Bayly Street East in Ajax after experiencing engine failure. Nick Westoll has more on incident.

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 18, 2024 3:37 pm.

Durham Regional Police officers say two people have non-life-threatening injuries after an airplane crashed in a field near Uxbridge Saturday morning.

CityNews received reports the small airplane ended up in a field near Highway 12 and Durham Regional Highway 47.

A police spokesperson told CityNews emergency crews were called to the scene at around 10:30 a.m.

The representative said two people were able to exit the airplane and both were in non-life-threatening condition.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear.

The police spokesperson said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) was notified and added investigators with the agency would be looking into the crash.

CityNews contacted the TSB to ask for comment, but a spokesperson wasn’t immediately available.

