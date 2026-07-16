Toronto police are investigating an early‑morning firearm discharge in Etobicoke after officers found damage at a restaurant in a commercial plaza.

Police were called around 7:55 a.m. on Thursday to the La Rose Avenue and Royal York Road area near Eglinton Avenue West for what was initially reported as a suspicious incident.

When officers arrived, they located damage to the front of a restaurant and confirmed evidence of gunfire at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say no suspect information is available at this time, and the incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information or security footage to contact them as they work to determine what led to the shooting.