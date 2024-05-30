NDP accuses deputy Speaker of partisanship over Conservative party event

OTTAWA — The NDP says an advertisement for a Conservative party event featuring a photo of deputy Speaker Chris d’Entremont in his official robes violates the neutrality of his office.

NDP MP Lindsay Mathyssen asked the Conservatives to clarify in the House of Commons today whether d’Entremont knew about or approved the ad.

Conservative MP Luc Berthold responded by asking for some time for the party to look into the matter.

The advertisement for a November event organized by the Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Conservative Association describes d’Entremont as a party luminary.

Conservative MPs have repeatedly tried to get Liberal MP and House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus to resign over allegations he is too partisan for the role, including earlier this week.

Deputy government House leader Mark Gerretsen says the ad amounts to d’Entremont using his Speaker’s robes for fundraising.