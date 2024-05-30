Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to the area of Danforth Avenue and St. Dunstan Drive near Victoria Park Avenue just before 2 p.m.

Paramedics say the pedestrian – a man in his 50s – was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.

Motorists can expect road closures in the area for the collision investigation.