West end stabbing sends man to hospital with serious injuries

Police at the scene of a stabbing in the west end on Thursday, June 25, 2026. Joe Lotocki/CityNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 25, 2026 9:35 pm.

Last Updated June 25, 2026 10:32 pm.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in the city’s west end on Thursday night.

Toronto Police say it happened at Dundas Street West and Runnymede Road in The Junction area at around 8:47 p.m.

Officers located the injured man at the scene. His exact age was not provided.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description is currently available.

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