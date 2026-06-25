West end stabbing sends man to hospital with serious injuries
Posted June 25, 2026 9:35 pm.
Last Updated June 25, 2026 10:32 pm.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in the city’s west end on Thursday night.
Toronto Police say it happened at Dundas Street West and Runnymede Road in The Junction area at around 8:47 p.m.
Officers located the injured man at the scene. His exact age was not provided.
No arrests have been made and no suspect description is currently available.