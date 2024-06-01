TSB investigating derailment on CN line in northwestern Alberta

CN rail trains are shown at the CN MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate an early morning train derailment in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 1, 2024 4:33 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2024 5:12 pm.

HINTON, Alta. — The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate an early morning train derailment in northwestern Alberta.

TSB spokesman Liam MacDonald says a westbound CN freight train left the tracks at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hinton, Alta.

MacDonald says approximately 20 cars were involved in the derailment.

He says there hasn’t been any confirmation of what they were carrying but says no dangerous goods were involved.

MacDonald adds there were no injuries.

A CN spokeswoman says in an email that the railway’s crews are also responding to the derailment, noting that the train derailed on the west side of Hinton and that initial reports say the derailed cars were carrying sand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

3h ago

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

5h ago

Marine unit searching for reported dead body in water of Humber Bay Park West
Marine unit searching for reported dead body in water of Humber Bay Park West

A dead body has been reported in the water near Humber Bay Park West on Saturday morning. Police received a call just before 12:00 p.m. for reports of a deceased body located in the water. The marine...

13m ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa

Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. Provincial lottery officials say a single winning ticket from Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold in the nation's capital. Friday...

7h ago

Top Stories

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

3h ago

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

5h ago

Marine unit searching for reported dead body in water of Humber Bay Park West
Marine unit searching for reported dead body in water of Humber Bay Park West

A dead body has been reported in the water near Humber Bay Park West on Saturday morning. Police received a call just before 12:00 p.m. for reports of a deceased body located in the water. The marine...

13m ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa

Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. Provincial lottery officials say a single winning ticket from Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold in the nation's capital. Friday...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall

The city of Toronto officially kicked off Pride month with its annual Progress Pride flag raising ceremony. As Jazan Grewal reports, Mayor Olivia Chow and members of Pride Toronto were in attendance at City Hall to honour the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

18h ago

2:20
Behind-the-scenes tour of Mount Dennis station in west-end Toronto
Behind-the-scenes tour of Mount Dennis station in west-end Toronto

CityNews recently toured Mount Dennis station. Along with several TTC bus routes, GO Transit and UP Express trains will eventually stop at the station. It will also be the initial western terminus of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT when it opens.

20h ago

2:41
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week

While temperatures will be in the mid-20's, rain is in the upcoming forecast in the GTA and surrounding areas.

22h ago

2:44
Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 Years
Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 Years

For half a century, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre has been a cultural hub of arts and music, bringing people together on the waterfront to celebrate the diversity of the city. Dilshad Burman with how they're marking their 50th anniversary.

22h ago

2:33
West-end Toronto neighbourhoods to see transit surge in coming years
West-end Toronto neighbourhoods to see transit surge in coming years

As 'Your Community' visits the neighbourhood of Keelesdale-Eglinton West, Nick Westoll looks at how this area and others nearby are set to see a surge of new transit services in the coming years.

23h ago

More Videos