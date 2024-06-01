TSB investigating derailment on CN line in northwestern Alberta

HINTON, Alta. — The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate an early morning train derailment in northwestern Alberta.

TSB spokesman Liam MacDonald says a westbound CN freight train left the tracks at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Hinton, Alta.

MacDonald says approximately 20 cars were involved in the derailment.

He says there hasn’t been any confirmation of what they were carrying but says no dangerous goods were involved.

MacDonald adds there were no injuries.

A CN spokeswoman says in an email that the railway’s crews are also responding to the derailment, noting that the train derailed on the west side of Hinton and that initial reports say the derailed cars were carrying sand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press