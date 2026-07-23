Man wanted in assault at Rosedale Station

Logan Cachene, 21, of no-fixed address, is wanted for allegedly assaulting two people outside Rosedale Station. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 23, 2026 5:28 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted two people near Rosedale Station earlier this week.

Officers were initially called to the station on Monday around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

It’s alleged the suspect was inside Rosedale Station when he stole a fire extinguisher. He then left the station and approached two people.

They tried to flee, at which point one of the victims fell to the ground. The suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim. The second victim attempted to stop the assault, but they were also assaulted, police allege.

The suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived. Both victims were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Logan Cachene, 21, of no fixed address, is wanted for aggravated assault, assault, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

He’s described as five feet seven inches with a heavy build, short black curly hair and a black goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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