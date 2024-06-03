Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school.

Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He was pronounced dead after being found in a private room, known as a sensory room, on May 14.

The NDP Critic for Children, Community and Social Services, Monique Taylor, was emotional addressing the tragic incident at Queen’s Park on Monday.

“This is a heartbreaking story that many families fear, of underfunding and understaffing in our public education institutions. Premier, what steps will your government take so that what happened to Landyn never happens again,” Taylor asked in Question Period.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said investigations are currently underway.

“The coroner of Ontario and the school board have launched an investigation into this incident, into this tragedy – and I know all parties will work together to ensure this tragedy does not happen again,” said Lecce.

Ferris has a rare type of epilepsy that causes seizures and are often triggered by sleep so he couldn’t be left alone. It’s alleged he was left unattended on the day he was found unresponsive.

Opposition leaders say the Ford government has chronically underfunded the education system and it’s hurting kids with special needs.

“I think the education system sadly failed Landyn,” said Green Party leader Mike Schreiner.

“I’ve been thinking about the families, the many, many families of kids with special needs that have come to Queen’s Park over and over and over again and warned that something terrible is going to happen,” added NDP leader Marit Stiles. “It’s terrible … it makes me really angry.”

Amid the tragic death of Ferris, a new report has found that 46 per cent of high schools across Ontario reported shortages of educational assistants every day, prompting some principals to recommend special needs students stay home altogether.

“That is unacceptable and wrong,” said Schreiner. “The government should step up and properly fund education assistants and support staff in schools.”

Meanwhile, Lecce said they have increased special education funding. “This year, funding is up roughly $170 million more than last year with 3,500 additional EAs hired. I know there’s more work to do and I look forward to doing it together,” Lecce added.

Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie called Lecce’s response “inadequate.”

“This is a minister that should be investing in education. Where are the teachers? Where are the special education teachers?” asked Crombie.

Advocacy group, Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act Alliance tells CityNews this incident reinforces the need for provincial oversight of school board.

“There needs to be mandatory enforced provincial rules on when and how these isolation or sensory rooms are used,” said Chair David Lepofsky. “This is just one horrific example of the kind of circumstances that cry out for proper provincial regulation.”