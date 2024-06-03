Man arrested in connection with sexual assault on Applewood Trail in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police officer is seen in an undated photo
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 3, 2024 5:46 pm.

A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault on Applewood Trail in Mississauga.

Peel police say on May 31, 2024, a female victim was approached from behind by a suspect while walking along the trail just before 3:30 p.m.

The suspect then allegedly sexually assault the victim before fleeing on foot. No physical injuries have been reported.

The suspect and victim are not known to each other.

Andrew Pires, an 18-year-old from Mississauga, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

breaking

46m ago

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

5h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

4h ago

2 more MPs offices vandalized in Toronto
2 more MPs offices vandalized in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating two new cases of vandalism at the Toronto offices of Members of Parliament (MPs). Police were notified of a "suspected hate crime" at the Bloor Street office of MP Arif...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

breaking

46m ago

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

5h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

4h ago

2 more MPs offices vandalized in Toronto
2 more MPs offices vandalized in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating two new cases of vandalism at the Toronto offices of Members of Parliament (MPs). Police were notified of a "suspected hate crime" at the Bloor Street office of MP Arif...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:52
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges

The family of a man who lost his limbs after getting sepsis reached out to Speakers Corner in hopes of getting financial relief. A condo developer answered the call in a big way. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

9h ago

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

23h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
More Videos