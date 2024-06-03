Man arrested in connection with sexual assault on Applewood Trail in Mississauga

A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault on Applewood Trail in Mississauga.

Peel police say on May 31, 2024, a female victim was approached from behind by a suspect while walking along the trail just before 3:30 p.m.

The suspect then allegedly sexually assault the victim before fleeing on foot. No physical injuries have been reported.

The suspect and victim are not known to each other.

Andrew Pires, an 18-year-old from Mississauga, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.