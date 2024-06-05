97-year-old man dies after two vehicles collide in Pickering

Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/DRPS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 5, 2024 10:31 am.

A 97-year-old man from Ajax has died of his injuries in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Pickering last week.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Taunton Road near William Jackson Drive the afternoon of Wednesday, May 29. Emergency responded were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m.

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service say the driver of a grey Honda CRV was travelling east on Taunton when they tried to make a U-turn to go west on the street, and collided with a silver Mercedes that was heading east.

The driver and three passengers in the Honda were taken to hospital. One of the passengers, the elderly man, died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate the crash and are appealing to anyone with cellphone or dash-cam video to contact them.

