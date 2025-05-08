Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Investigators say a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount Road just north of St. Clair Avenue East around 9:30 p.m. when she was struck. Neither vehicle remained at the scene.

Police say an off-duty firefighter who was in the area at the time of the incident attempted life-saving measures until first responders arrived, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Very rare do we have incidents where both vehicles do not remain at the scene, but at this point we know both vehicles struck the pedestrian and did not remain at the scene,” said Acting Insp. Phillip Sinclair.

Police say one vehicle is described as a white Ford Transit van, last seen going northbound on Birchmount Road, while the second vehicle is described as a black SUV, last seen heading south on Birchmount. Police say the van is likely to have damage to the windshield area.