Woman dead in two vehicle hit-and-run in Scarborough

Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by two vehicles who failed to remain at the scene on Birchmount Road north of St. Clair Avenue East. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted May 8, 2025 9:53 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 11:37 pm.

Toronto police are searching for two vehicles that struck and killed a woman in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Investigators say a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was crossing Birchmount Road just north of St. Clair Avenue East around 9:30 p.m. when she was struck. Neither vehicle remained at the scene.

Police say an off-duty firefighter who was in the area at the time of the incident attempted life-saving measures until first responders arrived, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Very rare do we have incidents where both vehicles do not remain at the scene, but at this point we know both vehicles struck the pedestrian and did not remain at the scene,” said Acting Insp. Phillip Sinclair.

Police say one vehicle is described as a white Ford Transit van, last seen going northbound on Birchmount Road, while the second vehicle is described as a black SUV, last seen heading south on Birchmount. Police say the van is likely to have damage to the windshield area.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Self-driving delivery vehicle pilot project coming to Toronto; councillors raise concerns

Some of Toronto's streets will soon serve as the testing grounds for Canadian automotive giant Magna International Inc.'s "automated last-mile delivery vehicles," sparking concerns from city councillors...

5h ago

Lawyer for Coun. Michael Thompson considering mistrial in sex assault case

The defence in the sexual assault trial of Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson is raising the possibility of a mistrial following testimony on Thursday. Defence lawyer Leora Shemesh objected to...

4h ago

Hovercraft service between Toronto and Niagara closer to reality

A company looking to launch a hovercraft service between Toronto and the Niagara Region says it has cleared a major hurdle in getting the transportation service up and running. A new deal with Ports...

5h ago

3 Toronto-area casinos fined after minors allegedly found gambling: AGCO

Three Ontario-based casinos, including one located at Woodbine Racetrack in northern Toronto, are facing a total of $151,000 in fines for allegedly allowing minors to take part in gambling activities on...

7h ago

Top Stories

Self-driving delivery vehicle pilot project coming to Toronto; councillors raise concerns

Some of Toronto's streets will soon serve as the testing grounds for Canadian automotive giant Magna International Inc.'s "automated last-mile delivery vehicles," sparking concerns from city councillors...

5h ago

Lawyer for Coun. Michael Thompson considering mistrial in sex assault case

The defence in the sexual assault trial of Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson is raising the possibility of a mistrial following testimony on Thursday. Defence lawyer Leora Shemesh objected to...

4h ago

Hovercraft service between Toronto and Niagara closer to reality

A company looking to launch a hovercraft service between Toronto and the Niagara Region says it has cleared a major hurdle in getting the transportation service up and running. A new deal with Ports...

5h ago

3 Toronto-area casinos fined after minors allegedly found gambling: AGCO

Three Ontario-based casinos, including one located at Woodbine Racetrack in northern Toronto, are facing a total of $151,000 in fines for allegedly allowing minors to take part in gambling activities on...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

4:14
How will the first American Pope lead the Catholic Church?

The Catholic Church has its first American Pope. Barbie Nadeau discusses the surprising choice and which direct Pope Leo XIV could steer the church toward.

5h ago

2:18
Company looking to start hovercraft service between Toronto and Niagara signs deal with Ports Toronto

Hoverlink, which wants to launch a Toronto to Niagara hovercraft service has secured a Toronto landing site at Billy Bishop airport. Mayor Olivia Chow says the transportation route is important, but the hovercraft technology still faces challenges.

7h ago

1:46
RAW: Crowd greets new pope in first public appearance

The first American-born pope in history was announced. 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Prevost stepped out onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica as Pope Leo the 14th.

8h ago

1:59
Cardinals have chosen a new pope

Rafael Romo of CNN is in Rome moments after white smoke billowed signalling a new pope has been chosen.

8h ago

2:39
Pickering residents taking action to deal with illegal dumping

For years, an area in Pickering has been used as an illegal dumping ground with people discarding everything from construction debris to hundreds of bags of household trash. One woman is organizing a movement to spark change. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

More Videos